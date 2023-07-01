Man recently released from Florida prison confesses to killing pregnant mother and her 6-year-old in 2002

A man who recently finished serving the majority of a 20-year prison sentence in Florida confessed to the fatal stabbings of a pregnant woman and her son in 2002, the Heflin Police Department said in a statement released Friday.

Lewis Ladon Spivey, 39, was taken into custody by authorities after warrants were obtained for two murder charges on June 26, police said, and he was taken to the Cleburne County jail in Alabama.

It was "an extensive investigation involving multiple agencies over the course of two decades," police said.

Lewis Spivey confessed to killing a pregnant woman and her child in 2002. Florida Department of Corrections

Spivey had been recently released early from a Florida prison where he was sentenced in 2010 to 15 years for robbery with a gun or deadly weapon and five years for aggravated assault after the 2009 offenses occurred, Florida Department of Corrections records show.

In September of 2002, the bodies of Monica and Dalton Rollins were found at their home on Sugar Hill Drive in Heflin, authorities say. Both had been fatally stabbed days before they were found. Monica Rollins' youngest son, who was 3 at the time, was found unharmed inside the home.

Spivey has given a "complete confession wherein he outlined the events that day and has taken sole responsibility for both murders," police said. His relationship or connection to the Rollins family is unknown.

Heflin, Alabama, is about 76 miles east of Birmingham.