CBSN
CBS/AP July 19, 2018, 9:35 AM

Workers injured in blast at Army depot in Pennsylvania

The Letterkenny Army Depot in Pennsylvania is seen in this undated photo released by the U.S. Army.

U.S. Army

Last Updated Jul 19, 2018 10:52 AM EDT

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. -- A small explosion Thursday in a vehicle shop at an Army depot injured four workers, leaving at least three with burns, officials said. The blast occurred at Letterkenny Army Depot about 7:20 a.m.

Army depot officials quickly posted on social media that the blast was contained, that operations elsewhere on the base would not be affected and that there was no suspicion of terrorist activity.

Col. Stephen Ledbetter, the depot commander, said three victims were flown to Baltimore-area hospitals and the fourth left in an ambulance.

A fire company said three had burns. The three victims airlifted to the Baltimore area were in serious condition, Ledbetter said.

He said the explosion occurred in the painting area of a vehicle shop. The subsequent fire has been contained.

Both the Army and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration will investigate, he said.

The depot, located 160 miles west of Philadelphia, or about 55 miles southwest of Harrisburg, employs about 3,600 people. The depot's website says work there focuses on air defense tactical missile ground support equipment, mobile electric power generation equipment, Patriot missile recertification and route guidance vehicles.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.
  • Community Guidelines & FAQ

Featured in U.S.

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News

Latest from CBS News