'Lethal Weapon' Strikes Again

opened to the series' strongest weekend yet, taking the top spot at the box office with about $34.4 million in ticket sales. It knockedto second place.

The original Lethal Weapon grossed $6.8 million in its opening weekend. The second version took in $20.3 million, and No. 3 sold $33.2 million in tickets when it opened, said Paul Dergarabedian, vice president of Exhibitor Relations.

Lethal Weapon 4 has drawn mixed reviews. CBS Contributor Gene Siskel compared the onscreen relationship of stars Danny Glover (Roger Murtaugh) and Mel Gibson (Martin Riggs) to that of actors Paul Newman and Robert Redford in the classic action comedy Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. The characters are "constantly joking with each other," Siskel explained.

However, he felt the punchlines came as often as the punches, as comic moments systematically alternated with action sequences.

"Sometimes it works; a lot of times, it doesn't," Siskel said.

Glover and Gibson portray the detective team that many viewers have grown to love since the first film of the series debuted in 1987. This time, the two are paired up to fight an Asian gang that is smuggling illegal Chinese labor into the United States. Martial arts expert Jet Li plays Wah Sing Ku, the film's villain.

Joe Pesci returns to the series as Leo Getz, a fast-talker who provides plenty of comic relief with his snappy one-liners. Rene Russo is back, too, as Gibson's love interest, Lorna Cole. A new member of the cast is Saturday Night Live alumnus and comedian Chris Rock, who plays junior detective Lee Butters.

Click on the photos below to read more about the film's stars in interviews conducted by Mark McEwen, CBS 'This Morning' Co-Anchor, or just test your knowledge of movie sequels with a CBS.com quiz

Mel Gibson, who returns to the big screen as hot-shot cop Martin Riggs insays Riggs is slowing down a little as he grows older.Although mostfans may not see the saga as a lesson in race relations, actor Danny Glover says the film carries a subtle message.Oscar-winning actor Jo Pesci did some fast talking to hedge his way into a role in themovie series.Chris Rock, who plays a pivotal role intries to keep his comedyand his writing disciplined.After a movie series grows beyond a certain Roman numeral, don't all the installments just start blending together?opens in August and the latest installment of another series,arrives July 10. In honor of these motion picture dynasties,presents a little quiz.