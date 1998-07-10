'Lethal Weapon' Strikes Again

The original Lethal Weapon grossed $6.8 million in its opening weekend. The second version took in $20.3 million, and No. 3 sold $33.2 million in tickets when it opened, said Paul Dergarabedian, vice president of Exhibitor Relations.
Lethal Weapon 4 has drawn mixed reviews. CBS Contributor Gene Siskel compared the onscreen relationship of stars Danny Glover (Roger Murtaugh) and Mel Gibson (Martin Riggs) to that of actors Paul Newman and Robert Redford in the classic action comedy Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid. The characters are "constantly joking with each other," Siskel explained.
However, he felt the punchlines came as often as the punches, as comic moments systematically alternated with action sequences.
"Sometimes it works; a lot of times, it doesn't," Siskel said.
Glover and Gibson portray the detective team that many viewers have grown to love since the first film of the series debuted in 1987. This time, the two are paired up to fight an Asian gang that is smuggling illegal Chinese labor into the United States. Martial arts expert Jet Li plays Wah Sing Ku, the film's villain.
Joe Pesci returns to the series as Leo Getz, a fast-talker who provides plenty of comic relief with his snappy one-liners. Rene Russo is back, too, as Gibson's love interest, Lorna Cole. A new member of the cast is Saturday Night Live alumnus and comedian Chris Rock, who plays junior detective Lee Butters.
