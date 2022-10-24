Celebrities mourn the loss of comedian and actor Leslie Jordan

Comedian and actor Leslie Jordan, known for roles on "Will & Grace" and "American Horror Story," died at the age of 67 on Monday after he was involved in what appeared to be a car accident in Los Angeles. Following news of Jordan's death, many, including former co-stars and fellow comedians, took to social media to mourn the loss.

Sean Hayes, who starred in "Will & Grace" alongside Jordan, wrote on Twitter, "My heart is broken."

"Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him."

My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend. 😔❤️ pic.twitter.com/RNKSamoES0 — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) October 24, 2022

Actress Octavia Spencer also tweeted a tribute to the deceased star, writing, "There's a hole in my heart. I love and miss you, buddy." The two were both in 2011's "The Help," for which Spencer won the Oscar for best supporting actress.

Spencer also included a video from Jordan's TikTok, showing him in various film and television roles over the years.

Jordan became an internet sensation during the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to his viral social media videos. His official TikTok account had over 2.3 million followers at the time of his death.

George Takei addressed the star directly in a moving tweet, writing, "Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit."

Joel McHale posted a photo on on Instagram of himself with Jordan on the set of "The Masked Singer," writing, "You will be so missed. You were so so funny, an original, and always game."

Rosie O'Donnell called the late comedian her "funny friend," adding that his loss was "just heartbreaking."

Tim Kelly, the mayor of Jordan's hometown of Chattanooga, Tennessee, paid tribute to the comedian on Twitter, calling him a "Chattanooga legend and national treasure who brought joy and hope to millions, leaving behind a lasting legacy of love and acceptance."

"My heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and many dedicated fans," Kelly added.

Leslie Jordan was a Chattanooga legend and national treasure who brought joy and hope to millions, leaving behind a lasting legacy of love and acceptance. My heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and many dedicated fans. Ginny and I mourn his tragic passing with you all. pic.twitter.com/03UuuXm1WO — Tim Kelly (@MayorTimKelly) October 24, 2022

Billy Eichner posted a short and sweet message, calling Jordan an "angel" and saying he was "gone much too soon."

Leslie Jordan. What an angel. Gone much too soon. RIP. ❤️🌈 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 24, 2022

The official Twitter account for "RuPaul's Drag Race" thanked Jordan for the "countless laughs," sharing a photo of the comedian with the show's host, RuPaul Charles. Jordan appeared on "RuPaul's Drag Race" numerous times, most recently as a guest judge in March.

Rest in peace, Leslie Jordan. Thank you for the countless laughs and for sharing your spirit with us all. 💘 pic.twitter.com/PzJq31z19T — RuPaul's Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) October 24, 2022

Cheri Oteri was another one the countless celebrities who paid tribute to Jordan, writing, "I had the pleasure of having dinner with this man many years ago and he was just as sweet, warm and funny as he is whenever he's on screen."

"The best story teller and biggest heart with such a joyful presence. Rest In Peace Leslie Jordan," Oteri added.