Comedian Leslie Jones to be the first guest host of The Daily Show on Tuesday

Comedian Leslie Jones will be the first guest host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show." Her first episode airs at 11 p.m., ET, on Tuesday, and Jones will be the first host since Trevor Noah stepped down from the position in December.

Future guest hosts of the show include Wanda Sykes, D.L. Hughley, Chelsea Handler and Sarah Silverman, with Jones set to head the star-studded lineup. In addition to hosting on Tuesday, Jones will remain host through the week, with shows on Wednesday and Thursday as well.

"Get ready, news! I am coming for you," Jones said in a promo for her upcoming appearance.

Jones is best known for her time on "Saturday Night Live," where she was a writer and cast member from 2014 to 2019 — roles that she believes prepared her for her time as host, Jones shared in an appearance on "CBS Mornings" on Monday.

She and host Gayle King also joked about Jones' portrayal of King, starring in a sketch of King's famous interview with singer R. Kelly, now a convicted sex offender.

Leslie Jones as Gayle King and Kenan Thompson as R. Kelly during the "R. Kelly Interview" Cold Open on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Will Heath/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Jones is also known for her appearance in the all-women "Ghostbusters" remake alongside fellow former-SNL cast members Kristen Wiig and Kate McKinnon, as well as Melissa McCarthy.

Jones said that while she feels about her upcoming hosting gig "just like I feel about any job I get," she is also "anxious to get out there and show them what I can do."

"I know not everybody is probably going to agree with how I deliver stuff," added Jones, "But you got to just be able to go be me. So that's what I'm going to do, is just be me."

Noah, the former anchor of "The Daily Show," announced his departure as host in September of last year, with his final episode airing last month. Noah's tenure with the show lasted seven years — from 2015 to 2022.

"The Daily Show" airs on Comedy Central, which, like CBS News, is part of Paramount Global.