LeSean McCoy's ex-girlfriend suspected NFL star was involved in her attack, 911 call reveals

Newly released 911 calls reveal LeSean McCoy's ex-girlfriend told police she suspected the NFL star was involved in her brutal beating. Delicia Cordon called police minutes after she was pistol-whipped by a masked assailant. Cordon had continued to live in McCoy's house even though their relationship was over and he wanted her out. Her attorney said she is recovering from her injuries, but remains fearful because her attacker is still on the loose, reports CBS News' Mark Strassmann.

"He took my diamond bracelet off my wrist and he just kept asking for jewelry," Cordon is heard saying on the call.

The attack around 3 a.m. Tuesday left Cordon's face battered and bloodied and her arm bruised. Cordon said she was attacked by a short, black man wearing a mask and all black clothing and implicated McCoy, a running back for the Buffalo Bills, in the attack.

"My boyfriend who I feel like did this, who set me up, is going to see us on the cameras outside," Cordon tells the 911 operator. "We're breaking up and he wants all his jewelry back...oh my God."

Officers have been to the house three other times in the past year. Last July, McCoy called police because Cordon refused to give back "high-end jewelry items" loaned to him by jewelers. He was also worried Cordon might "make false accusations about him."

Cordon's attorney Tanya Mitchell Graham told CBS News the jewelry were birthday presents from McCoy. Graham also said her client is no longer certain the NFL star was involved in the attack.

The NFL has been criticized over its handling of domestic abuse allegations against players in the past. McCoy has not been charged and denies involvement.

"The NFL investigators will try to get as much information as they can from the police…. Until someone's arrested, there's really nothing the NFL can do at this point," said A.J. Perez, an investigative reporter at USA Today Sports.



Police refused to say whether McCoy is cooperating. They have not named any suspects or made any arrests but believe the attack was not random. According to her attorney, Cordon is making plans to move out of the house.