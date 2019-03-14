Irish prime minister brought his partner to meet Vice President Mike Pence

President Trump and Vice President Pence met with Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at the White House Thursday during Varadkar's annual trip ahead of St. Patrick's Day. Varadkar brought a very special guest to breakfast at Pence's residence at the Naval Observatory — his partner, Dr. Matthew Barrett.

"Last year you and Karen said that my partner, Matthew, would be welcome to join us, and we're both really honored to accept the invitation this year," Varadkar said during the Friends of Ireland breakfast.

Vice President Mike Pence invited me and Matt to his home at the Naval Observatory this morning. It’s great to be back here for a really warm reception. pic.twitter.com/Wkh2Ic8lWP — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) March 14, 2019

Varadkar — one of only a handful of openly gay world leaders — spoke about the changes he's seen in his country on LGBTQ issues and his desire for other places around the world to follow Ireland's lead. In 2015, Ireland's citizens voted in a landslide to legalize same-sex marriage — the first country to do so in a national popular vote.

"I lived in a country where, if I'd tried to be myself at the time, it would have ended up breaking laws," the Irish prime minister said Thursday. "But today, that is all changed. I stand here, leader of my country, flawed and human, but judged by my political actions, and not by my sexual orientation, my skin tone, gender or religious beliefs."

Thanks to the Vice President and his sister for a lovely morning at his home. What a great way to start this St Patrick’s weekend pic.twitter.com/2tzLEOTTpt — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) March 14, 2019

Pence, a conservative Christian, has opposed same-sex marriage throughout his career, as well as the repeal of the "don't ask, don't tell" policy. He's received harsh criticism from social activists for pursuing anti-LGBTQ policies during his time as governor of Indiana. In January, his wife, Karen Pence, faced criticism for taking a teaching job at a Christian school that bans LGBTQ students and faculty. She did not attend the breakfast Thursday.

Pence called Varadkar's remarks at the breakfast "inspiring." "We're also really honored to be joined by your partner, Dr. Matthew Barrett. He does great work at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago," the vice president said.