Man accused of slashing 9 with knife charged in Los Angeles

A man who rode around on a bicycle with a knife and slashed the faces and necks of nine people in Los Angeles has been charged with multiple felonies.

Lenrey Briones, 19, faces seven counts of aggravated mayhem, two counts of attempted aggravated mayhem and one count of attempted second-degree robbery, the Los Angeles County district attorney's office said. It's unclear if Briones has an attorney.

Investigators said Briones left his victims, including a 13-year-old, with slashing wounds. One victim required 20 stitches.

Det. Steve Garcia of the Los Angeles Police Department said people across South Los Angeles were relieved by the arrest, CBS Los Angeles reported.

"Everyone was touched by this. I talked to gang members, I talked to parolees, I talked to homeless, I talked to countless everybody was on board with this because this guy was victimizing innocent people," Garcia said.

Prosecutors said in one instance, he tried to take a victim's purse. He could face life in prison if convicted on all counts.