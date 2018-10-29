Lena Dunham to adapt Syrian refugee survival story for film

Lena Dunham is known for creating comedies like "Girls" and new show "Camping," but her career will take a serious turn as she takes on the tale of a Syrian refugee stranded at sea who fights to survive. Co-producers Steven Spielberg and J.J. Abrams tapped Dunham to write a film adaptation of "A Hope More Powerful Than the Sea: One Refugee's Incredible Story of Love, Loss, and Survival."

The nonfiction book is by Melissa Fleming, the chief spokeswoman for the United Nations High Commissioner. It follows the story of Doaa Al Zamel, a mother of two who fled Egypt to escape to Sweden by boat. Al Zamel was shipwrecked and survived for days in open water with her two small children. She only had an inflatable water ring to keep herself afloat.

Dunham tweeted about the new project and said, "Very lucky to have this job, to tell this story, to support this truth with these people."

Very lucky to have this job, to tell this story, to support this truth with these people. ❤️ https://t.co/EgcRfKA0ks — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) October 29, 2018

The movie is in development with Paramount Pictures, with Abrams' Bad Robot and Spielberg's Amblin Partners producing.

The news about Dunham, who has sparked controversy in the past several times with insensitive comments, has already been met with some disparaging tweets.

If I ever live a life worth writing about please don’t hire Lena Dunham to tell my story. — Ben Siemon (@BenjaminJS) October 29, 2018

“Stop trying to make [Lena Dunham] happen” - Regina George https://t.co/mVBWSDVXUf — zoé samudzi (@ztsamudzi) October 29, 2018

Dunham was criticized for not casting more actors of color in "Girls."

Lena Dunham is going to cast Allison Williams as the Syrian refugee — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) October 29, 2018

I shouldn't have to say it: Lena Dunham should not be writing a movie about a Syrian refugee. But I need to say it, because the erasure of MENA ppl from Western media is rarely acknowledged. LENA DUNHAM SHOULD NOT BE WRITING A STORY ABOUT A SYRIAN REFUGEE. — tina hassannia (@tinahassannia) October 29, 2018

Lena Dunham is trending so I'd like to remind people she doesn't represent all millennials, women, pro-choice advocates, dog owners, people with a modicum of self-awareness, etc. 🤦🏻‍♀️ — Kim Horcher (@kimscorcher) October 29, 2018

She was also criticized for surrendering her dog to a shelter.