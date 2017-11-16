Legionnaires' disease outbreak looms over Disneyland

ANAHEIM — Health officials say three more cases of Legionnaires' disease have been reported in Orange County, California, bringing the total to 15. So far, two people have died as a result of the outbreak.

CBS Los Angeles reports that 11 of the 15 people affected visited Disneyland between September and November, according to officials. The other four were in Anaheim around that same time.

Disneyland recently shut down two cooling towers where Legionella bacteria was found. Since then, no new cases have been reported. But health officials say even though evidence leads to Disneyland, they can't definitively pinpoint the source. They're now investigating other businesses in the surrounding area, including hotels and motels.

"That's alarming certainly, you need to know where the source is," a Disneyland Jeff Brewer visitor said.

Brewer said he didn't know about the situation prior to taking his 8-year-old daughter to Disneyland.

"I don't know if it would have changed our decision to go or not but certainly something to think about," he said.

Legionnaires' causes a type of pneumonia that can be fatal. People get it by breathing in air that contains the bacteria, typically from contaminated water systems like air conditioners. It's not normally spread from person to person.

Many visitors CBS Los Angeles spoke to said the threat wouldn't keep them from visiting the popular theme park.

"I'm a little worried, but I'm going to go anyway," Rena Maza said.