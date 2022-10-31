Lee Jihan, 24-year-old actor and singer, killed in Seoul Halloween crowd surge

South Korea investigates Halloween crush that killed more than 150, including 2 Americans

Korean actor and singer Lee Jihan died in the horrific Halloween crowd surge over the weekend in Seoul, his agency said. He was 24 years old.

The actor's agency 935 Entertainment confirmed his death in a statement online Sunday.

935 Entertainment said he was "lovely and warm friend to everyone" and was a "bright and pure person who always greeted everyone with a smile," according to the BBC.

Jihan burst into the spotlight in 2017 after appearing in the second season of the Korean singing show, "Produce 101," where he competed for a spot in K-pop group. While he didn't win, he pivoted his career into acting and starred in the high school drama series "Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day."

Jihan was among the at least 153 dead in what was one of South Korea's worst disasters in years. It remained unclear what led the crowd to surge into the downhill alley in the Itaewon district Saturday night. Witnesses said people fell on each other "like dominoes," and some victims were bleeding from their noses and mouths while being given CPR, according to The Associated Press.

Most of the people killed were in their 20s and 30s, and 97 were women, AP reported.