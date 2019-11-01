LeBron James completely transforms into Edward Scissorhands for his Halloween costume

LeBron James has pulled off yet another epic Halloween costume — this time taking it to another level as Edward Scissorhands. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar shared photos of his convincing disguise on social media Thursday.

James, who last year dressed up as a spooky version of the clown "It," stayed with the fiction theme and picked one of Johnny Depp's most recognizable characters. The 34-year-old "Space Jam 2" actor called himself, "LeDward Scissorhands."

"Happy Halloween beautiful people," he wrote in the photo caption. He also took more pictures with "Sedusa" — his wife Savanah, who wore a Medusa costume.

James wasn't the only star athlete going all-out for Halloween. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife Ciara dressed up as hip-hop royalty, posing as Jay Z and Beyoncé.

Green Bay Packers tight end Jimmy Graham and team assistant trainer Nate Weir recreated the height difference between New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and Houston Astros shortstop Jose Altuve. The results were compelling and hilarious.

Had to represent @JoseAltuve27 and @TheJudge44 from the ALCS at @packers Halloween party! @astros @yankees we are ready for our local tryouts. They call me big red and I hit dingers. @weirnateatc pic.twitter.com/EVpuom28Of — Jimmy Graham (@TheJimmyGraham) October 28, 2019

Los Angeles Clippers all-star and former defensive player of the year Paul George and had people fearing more than his defense after dressing up as a White Walker.

James' teammate Dwight Howard looked nearly identical to Thanos, the infamous super-villain in "Avengers: End Game."

Looks like Dwight Howard is going full Thanos for Halloween this year. 👀

(via @DwightHoward on IG) pic.twitter.com/wCoewo9ztI — HefferBrew (@hefferbrew) October 28, 2019

Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry went to "infinity and beyond" as Buzz Lightyear. Curry, who broke his hand earlier this week, dressed up with his entire family as characters from "Toy Story."