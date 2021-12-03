LeBron James will return to the court after clearing NBA's COVID-19 protocols

LeBron James will make his return to the hardwood after clearing the NBA's health and safety protocols, the league announced Thursday. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar was sidelined over conflicting COVID-19 test results earlier this week.

James, 36, was forced to miss Tuesday night's game against the Sacramento Kings after James returned a positive test result. The league said the sample was "re-run twice," returning one negative and one positive result on two separate PCR instruments.

However, James was cleared to play after two PCR tests, which he took more than 24 hours apart, per league rules, came back negative. A second test was "clinically inconclusive."

The league said the testing confirmed that James "is not a positive case."

James has not yet commented on the conflicting results but appeared to reference them in a tweet on Wednesday.

🤔Something is REAL 🐠 🐟 🎣 🐟🐠 going on — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 1, 2021

In September, the 19-year veteran said he'd been vaccinated, and Lakers coach Frank Vogel confirmed his team is 100% vaccinated.

James and the Lakers (12-11) are currently sixth in the Western Conference will take on the Los Angeles Clippers (11-11) at the Staples Center on Friday.