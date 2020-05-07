LeBron James condemns killing of Ahmaud Arbery, says "we're literally hunted everyday"

LeBron James shared a powerful statement on the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery, an unarmed black man whose family says he was out jogging before two white men allegedly chased him down and shot him. Neither man has been charged in the shooting despite a video apparently showing the final moments leading up to the killing.

James joined a chorus of pubic figures who have called for justice over the shooting. "We're literally hunted EVERYDAY/EVERYTIME we step foot outside the comfort of our homes! Can't even go for a damn jog man! Like WTF man are you kidding me?!?!?!?!?!? No man fr ARE YOU KIDDING ME!!!!! I'm sorry Ahmaud (Rest In Paradise) and my prayers and blessings sent to the... heavens above to your family," James tweeted Wednesday.

Along with the tweet, James posted a photo of Arbery and a message as if the 25-year-old wrote it. "I was murdered by an armed father and son who hunted me down and shot me as I jogged in a Georgia neighborhood. Neither of my killers have been charged. My name is Amhaud Arbery."

Arbery was jogging through the Brunswick neighborhood on February 23 when he was confronted by 64-year-old Gregory McMichael and his 34-year-old son, Travis. Travis allegedly shot Arbery twice with a shotgun before Arbery collapsed and died.

McMichael, the only witness in the police report, told investigators he thought Arbery was a burglary suspect and ordered him to stop. McMichael, who was a former law enforcement officer, said Arbery "violently" attacked his son, and the two fought "over the shotgun" before Travis shot him twice.

Since McMichael worked previously for his local district attorney, the case is now on its third prosecutor due to conflicts of interest. Tom Durden, the district attorney of the Atlantic Judicial Circuit, said he will present the case to a grand jury for possible charges — once a grand jury can convene.

Graphic video released this week showed Arbery running before being confronted and apparently shot. Arbery's family lawyer said both men should be arrested. "With this video now out, these guys should be arrested now," Lee Merritt told CBS News' Omar Villafranca.

On Wednesday, Arbery's parents called for their immediate arrests as they faced the prospect of waiting a month or longer before a Georgia grand jury could consider bringing charges.

