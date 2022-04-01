1 police officer dead, 2 wounded in Pennsylvania shooting

A police officer was killed and two others were wounded while responding to a call in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, Lebanon Mayor Sherry Capello said late Thursday. The suspect, identified as a 34-year-old man, has also died.

Police officers went to a home in the city at about 3:30 p.m. for a domestic disturbance call when gunfire broke out and officers radioed in they were hit, Capello said at a brief news conference.

Of the two officers wounded, one is in critical condition and the other is stable, officials said.

No other information was immediately available.

