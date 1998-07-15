Leafs Sign Cujo To Four-Year Deal

"I'm going to be a difference out there, on and off the ice," he said.

Joseph signed a four-year contract, reportedly for $24 million. He appeared headed to the New York Rangers earlier in the week, but turned down a four-year, $22 million offer.

New York then turned back to Mike Richter, who re-signed Wednesday, with a four-year, $21.8 million contract. John Vanbiesbrouck signed with Philadelphia last week.

Joseph, 31, was 29-31-9 with a 2.63 goals-against average and eight shutouts last season for Edmonton.

"I'm ecstatic to put this jersey on," Joseph said. "As a little boy I watched the Maple Leafs, dreamed about playing for the Leafs."

There was no immediate word on the fate of Felix Potvin, the Leafs' starting goalie.

"He's a great guy. I'm sure things will work out for his situation," said Joseph, who acknowledged that sharing goaltending duties would be tough.

Leafs associate GM Mike Smith said he had no deal in place for Potvin, adding he will see "what evolves out of this."

"Now we have Curtis, we have a better team," he said. "We certainly have depth in goal."

Potvin will earn $2.7 million this season and then become a restricted free agent on July 1, 1999. He made $2.5 million last season, 10th among goalies, and $200,000 more than Joseph.

Potvin has spent six full seasons with the Leafs. He was instrumental in leading Toronto to the Western Conference final in 1993 and 1994. The emergence of Potvin -- who played at the 1994 and 1996 all-star games -- cleared the ay for the Leafs to trade such goalies as Darren Puppa and Grant Fuhr.

But Potvin's play has slipped the past two seasons, in part because of the woeful team in front of him. His goals-against average rose to 3.15 in 1997, his highest since his second year of junior play.

Joseph leaves the Oilers after three stellar years in Edmonton. He was spectacular in helping Edmonton to first-round upsets against Dallas in 1997 and Colorado last season.

Joseph, who played his first five seasons in St. Louis, will be the second-highest paid Leafs player behind captain Mats Sundin, who will earn $7 million this season.

Montreal, Vancouver and Florida are believed to be interested in the 27-year-old Potvin, who was 26-33-7 with a 2.73 goals-against average with five shutouts last season.

