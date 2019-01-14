Parents charged with manslaughter after 3-year-old girl with 17-pound tumor dies

The parents of a 3-year-old Oklahoma girl who died from cancer and had a 17-pound tumor face manslaughter charges for allegedly failing to provide medical care.

Authorities in Lawton were called Jan. 3 to a camper home near Lake Lawtonka on Oklahoma State Highway 58, the Lawton Constitution reported. The child was unconscious but breathing when responders arrived. She was taken to a hospital where she died.

The state medical examiner found the child had cancer. Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley said she had a 17-pound tumor, although it was not immediately clear exactly where the tumor was located.

Stradley also said the child was living in the camper with her parents and six other children.

Mugshots of 42-year-old Bonnie Beth Mills-Lilly, 42 (left), and Henry Clarence Lilly III. 49. The parents of a three-year-old Oklahoma girl who died from cancer after a tumor grew to be 17 pounds have been charged with first-degree manslaughter. Comanche County Sheriff's Office

Henry Clarence Lilly III, 49, and Bonnie Beth Mills-Lilly, 42, were arrested and charged Jan. 10 with first degree-manslaughter.

The couple was released after each posted $60,000 bond and ordered to wear a GPS monitor, the Daily Mail reports. If convicted, they face a minimum of four years in prison.

Lawton is located about 90 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.