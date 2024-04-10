Minneapolis auto parts store demolished, Latino Center for Community Engagement to be built in its place

WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of April 10, 2024 WCCO digital headlines: Afternoon of April 10, 2024 01:54

MINNEAPOLIS — A Minneapolis building damaged during the unrest that followed George Floyd's murder in 2020 was demolished on Wednesday to clear space for a new center focused on empowering the Latine community in Minnesota.

Crews demolished the O'Reilly Auto Parts at 2905 East Lake Street as the first step of the construction of the Latino Center for Community Engagement, according to the nonprofit behind the project, Communities Organizing Latine Power and Action (COPAL)

The 24,000-square-foot center will be a gathering ground for community events, meetings and programs. It will contain an art gallery, resource center, media station, cafe and greenhouse, as well as spaces for civil leadership, health, economic development and environmental justice.

The building will also serve as a home base for COPAL and leasing space will be available for its partner organizations.

"This center is a testament to the values of inclusivity and community, forging a path where we can thrive and have a dignified life," said Carolina Ortiz, COPAL's Associate Executive Director. "It's not just a physical space; it's an investment in dreams, resilience and boundless potential especially for the youth."

COPAL says construction for the space is scheduled to begin in July 2025 before it opens to the public in October 2026.

Organizers celebrated the milestone Wednesday evening with music, activities, speakers, food and drinks.