Laser pointer burns hole in young boy’s eye

A 9-year-old boy in Greece was left with damaged vision after staring into a laser pointer. His doctors describe the case in a paper published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

The boy's parents brought him to an ophthalmology clinic for evaluation after he complained of decreased vision in his left eye. An examination showed the vision in his left eye was 20/100, compared to 20/20 vision in his right eye.

The doctors also found a "large macular hole" in the retina of his left eye.

"The child reported playing with a green laser pointer and repeatedly gazing into the laser beam," they write. Because of the large size of the hole, the doctors decided on a conservative approach rather than surgery.

They note that while many national health agencies have warned about the potential dangers of handheld laser pointers, and the sale of these devices with greater than 1 milliwatts (mW) of power is restricted in many areas, more powerful laser pointers remain available and are widely sold on the internet.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, laser pointers pose minimal risk if they meet laser power limits and are used properly. In the U.S., regulations allow laser pointers with outbeam power below 5 milliwatts, while more powerful lasers may not be marketed as laser pointers.

The FDA warns against misusing these devices by pointing them at the eyes or treating them as toys. In fact, the light energy from a laser pointer directed into the eye can be more damaging than looking directly into the sun.

"The FDA is concerned about the increased availability of a variety of laser products that may be used unsafely. Green, blue and violet laser pointers have the agency particularly concerned," the agency said in a statement. "While there are legitimate uses for these laser pointers, they may be altered to become more powerful and unsafe if not used responsibly."

In 2010, a similar case study, also published in the New England Journal of Medicine, documented the case of a 15-year-old boy who suffered severe eye damage after purchasing a high-powered handheld laser pointer on the internet and playing with it in front of the mirror.

At the time, the American Academy of Ophthalmology issued a statement cautioning consumers about the dangers of such powerful devices -- well over the legal limit for laser pointers -- and alerting parents to the harm they can cause.

The FDA urges consumers to take the following precautions to protect themselves and children from potential hazards associated with laser pointers:

Never aim or shine a laser pointer at anyone.

Only activate the laser pointer when you are using it to point at a nearby object.

Do not buy laser pointers for children. Lasers are not toys.