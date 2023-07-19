Las Vegas Delta flight cancelled after reports of passengers suffering heat-related illness

A Las Vegas Delta flight was canceled after passengers suffered heat-related illness as they waited for hours to take off, a passenger on the flight said.

On Monday, Delta flight 555 from Las Vegas to Atlanta was canceled, Delta confirmed.

"We apologize for the experience our customers had on flight 555 from Las Vegas to Atlanta on July 17, which ultimately resulted in a flight cancelation," the airline said in a statement. "Delta teams are looking into the circumstances that led to uncomfortable temperatures inside the cabin and we appreciate the efforts of our people and first responders at Harry Reid International."

The apology came with a "compensatory gesture" and customers were accommodated on other flights, the airline said.

Fox News field producer Krista Garvin was aboard the plane and told FOX Business that passengers were forced to wait on the aircraft with no air conditioning as multiple passengers and even members of the flight crew fell ill.

She claims that passengers had sat waiting with no air conditioning in temperatures over 100 degrees when the pilot announced that the plane would return to the gate due to "multiple emergencies."

Garvin said the situation took a turn for the worse, and flight attendants ran up and down the aisles with oxygen masks as multiple passengers passed out and even "soiled themselves."

Delta would not confirm if anyone passed out on the plane and said there was only a record of one customer needing medical attention for "heat-related discomfort" at the gate.

"Taxiing took longer than expected and so they returned to the gate due to a hot cabin," the airline said.

But Garvin said multiple stretchers were wheeled onto the aircraft and that passengers were told a flight attendant taken off he plane on a stretcher with an oxygen mask on.

In a statement to CBS News, Harry Reid International Airport confirmed medical teams responded to a call from the plane Monday afternoon.