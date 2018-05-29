Large fire sweeps through section of Fla. condo complex

STUART, Fla. -- A large fire at a Florida condominium complex engulfed one section in flames, authorities said. The Martin County sheriff's office said firefighters contained the blaze, which hit the Cedar Pointe Villages complex in Stuart Monday night.

The complex is a community for people 55 years or older, near the Atlantic Ocean.

Authorities told CBS West Palm Beach affiliate WPEC-TV the fire broke out in an upper level unit and spread rapidly. Firefighters went door-to-door to make sure everyone got out safely.

Deputies said at least 20 apartments were destroyed, WPEC says.

The power was temporarily cut to the entire complex during the fire, causing issues for residents who rely on oxygen support, the station adds.

Eight people were displaced and two of those eight were taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation, but their injuries were not serious, WPEC reports.

The person who lives in the apartment that caught fire told authorities it was caused by a lit cigarette. However, authorities have yet to confirm his story and the fire's cause is still under investigation, WPEC says.

No serious injuries were reported.

The Cedar Pointe Villages complex has 62 two-story buildings divided into eight villages.