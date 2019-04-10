Lara Trump, President Trump's campaign adviser and daughter-in-law, pregnant with second baby

President Trump will soon become a grandfather for the 10th time. Lara Trump, the president's campaign adviser and wife to his son Eric, announced on Wednesday that she is pregnant with her second child. The couple are already parents to a 19-month-old son, Eric "Luke" Trump.

"BIG NEWS," Lara Trump wrote on Instagram. "Luke (& Charlie & Ben 🐶) can't wait to become big brothers this August!! We're all very excited to add one more to our family! 👶🏼" She posted several photos with her son and husband, as well as their two dogs.

Eric Trump also announced the pregnancy on his Instagram. "Lara and I are excited to announce that we will be adding another member to our family in August! Luke will be a great big brother!" he wrote.

Eric Trump is the president's third child with ex-wife Ivana. He and his older brother, Donald Trump Jr., run the Trump Organization while their father is in office. Lara Trump servers as an adviser on President Trump's reelection campaign.