LAPD officer charged with murder in DUI crash that killed family

LOS ANGELES -- A Los Angeles police officer has been charged with murder in a fiery freeway crash that killed a family of three in September, reports CBS Los Angeles.

Edgar Verduzco, 27, has been charged with three counts each of murder and vehicular manslaughter, along with one count each of driving under the influence and driving with a .08 blood-alcohol content causing injury, the L.A. County District Attorney's Office said Friday.

Verduzco was driving at a "high rate of speed" along Interstate 605 in Whittier Sept. 26, 2017 when his Camaro slammed into the back of two cars, the California Highway Patrol said. He was off-duty at the time of the crash.

One of the cars struck a center divider and burst into flames, killing 60-year-old Mario Davila, his wife, 52-year-old Maribel, and their son, 19-year-old Oscar. The occupants of the other two cars, including Veruzco, sustained minor injuries.

The Davila family ran a salon and barbershop, reports CBS Los Angeles. Oscar worked at North High School as a tutor. The Davilas were survived by three other children.

A two-year veteran of the LAPD, Veruzco was initially arrested on the day of the wreck, but was released from jail on Sept. 27 pending an investigation. He was also placed on leave by the LAPD pending an administrative investigation.

"I cannot tell you how angry and disappointed I am that a Los Angeles police officer would disregard the law and cause an accident with such awful, awful consequences," Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck said after the crash.

The district attorney's office filed a warrant for his arrest on Wednesday. He will be arraigned Friday in Los Angeles.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.