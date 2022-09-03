Father charged with murder after intentionally leaving his 1-year-old son in hot car for hours, Ohio police say

How can a parent forget a child in the car? A psychologist explains

An Ohio father has been charged in the death of his 1-year-old child whom he left in a hot car for hours, authorities said Friday.

Landon Parrot, 19, brought his unresponsive child into the Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital on Thursday, New Philadelphia Police Chief Michael Goodwin said in a statement. Police were notified of the incident, and during an interview with detectives, Parrot allegedly gave conflicting statements about what happened.

After they collected additional information and evidence, investigators confronted Parrot and he "confessed to detectives what had happened to his son," Goodwin said.

The child was left alone in a car for five hours, while temperatures outside were around 87 degrees Fahrenheit, according to Goodwin. The father indicated to police that the act was intentional — he didn't want the child to be a "disturbance" in the house, Goodwin said.

Parrot is charged with murder, two counts of endangering children, and involuntary manslaughter.

He is being held in the Tuscarawas County Jail on $250,000 bond.

New Philadelphia is located about 80 miles south of Cleveland, and some 90 miles west of Pittsburgh.