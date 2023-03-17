Lance Reddick, actor in "The Wire" and "John Wick" movies, dies at age 60

Lance Reddick, an actor known for his roles in the HBO police drama "The Wire" and the "John Wick" action movies, has died, his representative Mia Hansen confirmed to CBS News. He was 60.

The actor died suddenly Friday morning of natural causes, Hansen said in a statement.

He is survived by his wife Stephanie Reddick and children Yvonne Nicole Reddick and Christopher Reddick.

