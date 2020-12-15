7 minors were in the horse and buggy hit by a dump truck in fatal Pennsylvania crash, police say

Pennsylvania state police gave new details about a crash between a horse and buggy and a trash truck that killed three juveniles and injured four others Monday morning. The crash happened in Little Britain Township, about 6 miles south of Quarryville, in Lancaster County, shortly before 8 a.m., according to state police Trooper Kelly Osborne.

The buggy driver failed to stop at a stop sign and went into an intersection, where the truck hit the buggy on the passenger side, police said. The four injured occupants were taken to a hospital. The truck driver, who was not injured, remained at the scene and spoke with police, troopers said.

All seven occupants of the buggy were minors, police said.

William Seiders of CBS affiliate WHP-TV posted photos of the scene shortly after the crash.

On scene of a fatal accident involving a horse and buggy and a dump truck. @PAStatePolice have confirmed 4 deaths and 4 other injuries. pic.twitter.com/vKMinvDVjf — William Seiders (@BseidersPhotog) December 14, 2020

Police initially said four people were killed, but later said the "initial release of information regarding the number of fatalities was incorrect."

Buggies are common in Lancaster County, which hosts a large settlement of Amish, and numerous fatal crashes have been reported over the years. In August, a crash involving a pickup truck and a horse and buggy claimed the life of an Amish teenager and seriously injured three other people. In June, a 10-month-old girl died after a horse-drawn Amish buggy she was riding in was struck by a car.

The crash remained under investigation by state police and the district attorney's office.