At least 30 children fall ill at Lake Placid summer camp in Florida, authorities say

More than two dozen children at a summer camp in Florida fell ill and are being examined, CBS affiliate WTSP-TV reports. Officials in Highlands County say 30 kids and two adults from the Clover Leaf 4-H camp in Lake Placid started to feel nauseous. Some began vomiting and others suffered headaches. They were rushed to at least two local hospitals, according to Highlands County Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor.

He told CBS News Radio that one person passed out, which prompted a 911 call. WTSP-TV writes that none of the cases appear to be serious.

Bashoor explained that some children have been picked up, but about 50 kids remain at the camp.

Highlands County Fire and Rescue officials wrote that children from Charlotte, Desoto, Sarasota, Palm Beach, Broward and Miami Dade counties are attending the camp.

Highlands County update: 26 children have been transported to areas hospitals - NONE are serious at this time. Children from Charlotte, Desoto, Sarasota, Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami Dade Counties are attending. Additional children are being evaluated. — Highlands County Fire and Rescue (@HighlandsFL_FR) June 22, 2018

CBS News has reached out to camp officials, but they didn't provide comment.

This is a developing story. Please check back for the latest updates. CBS News'