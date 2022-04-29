"American Idol" winner Laine Hardy arrested in Louisiana for allegedly placing recording device in ex-girlfriend's room

Former "American Idol" winner Laine Hardy was arrested for allegedly placing a recording device in his ex-girlfriend's dorm room, according to a warrant. Hardy turned himself into authorities Friday morning after police issued a warrant for his arrest.

The singer songwriter was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He is facing a felony charge of interception and disclosure of wire, electronic or oral communication, the warrant said.

In a statement posted to his Twitter account Thursday, Hardy said he is fully cooperating with authorities.

"I understand that my career has thrust me into the public spotlight, and I embrace that wholeheartedly as my entire world belongs to my music and my fans," Hardy wrote. "However, due to the sensitive nature of this allegation, I humbly ask for privacy at this time. I have the utmost respect for the law and will assist in their investigation as needed moving forward."

Booking photograph of Laine Hardy Lousiana police

In an affidavit for Hardy's arrest warrant, police said they were called to LSU's Azalea Hall on April 7. There, an unnamed victim told police that while watching a movie with her roommate, she discovered a recording device hidden under her futon. She said it looked like a phone charger, but she later learned it was a recording device.

The victim told police that her ex-boyfriend, identified as Hardy, had admitted to her in a conversation and via Snapchat that he left a "bug" in her room, but said he had destroyed it. The victim took a screenshot of his Snapchat and shared it with authorities.

The two reportedly dated from November 2021 to February 2022.

Police were able to download recorded audio files from the device. While listening to the files, they allegedly heard Hardy's name and his "distinguishable" voice several times. Police believe some of those recordings were taken while the device was in transport to the dorm room. Other recordings appear to capture the recorder being removed from the dorm room and then put back.

Hardy, who is from French Settlement, Louisiana, won Season 17 of "American Idol" in 2019. His debut album "Here's to Anyone" was released on September 17, 2021.