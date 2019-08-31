Shooting leaves 10 injured after high school football game in Alabama

At least 10 teenagers were injured in a shooting after a high school football game in Alabama on Friday night, authorities said. The victims ages ranged from 15 to 18 years old.

The shooting, which took place at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile, was partially recorded by security cameras.

Five of the victims were transported to local hospitals in critical condition. Police said two people are in custody but they have not confirmed if they are the suspected gunmen, CBS affiliate WKRG reported.

"Why are the young people bringing this type of violence to public events," Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste asked in a news conference Friday.

"They're bringing their beefs that they have with each other in their neighborhoods and they're putting other people in harm's way," he added.

Police were still questioning witnesses late Friday and said the shooting investigation is ongoing.