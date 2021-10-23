Lava flows, toxic gases, volcanic ash and acid rain: La Palma volcano eruption continues to pose threats

Lava and volcanic ash is wreaking havoc on the Spanish island of La Palma as the Cumbre Vieja volcano continues to pose a threat.

The remnants of the eruption can be found in the seabed where aquatic life and habitats are coated in ash.

Lava from the volcano has scorched more than 2,000 acres so far including some once crowded neighborhoods. Thousands had to flee their homes after the volcano first erupted nearly a month ago. The island is only around 15 miles wide and is leaving nothing untouched.

Maria Fuentes and her son Airam fled their home weeks ago with just a few bags before lava buried and baked their town.

"I don't know how to start over from scratch, Maria told CBS News' Roxana Saberi. "It's frustrating that nothing but nature can stop the volcano."

The eruption has also destroyed her livelihood. Like thousands of others on the island, she worked on a banana plantation. Half the island's economy depends on the fruit, but heat and ashes have ruined much of this year's crop. Maria called it "total destruction."

Airam said that he is terrified and "fears uncertainty." He added that they do not know how long this will last.

People who remain on the island face other risks including earthquakes, lava flows, toxic gases, volcanic ash and acid rain.

Many residents, including Maria, say they love La Palma and they do not want to leave they say they are strong in spirit and together they will get through this.