Kylie Jenner announces birth of "beautiful" baby girl

NEW YORK -- Kylie Jenner announced the birth of her baby girl in an Instagram post on Sunday. The 20-year-old reality TV star said the child was born Thursday and apologized for keeping her fans in the dark after reports surfaced of her pregnancy.

"I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how," Jenner said in the post.

It marks the first child for Jenner and 25-year-old rapper Travis Scott.

"Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it," Jenner added. "I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could."