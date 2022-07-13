3 young kids' bodies found in car at bottom of Indianapolis pond; their father's body was found in same pond

The bodies of three children and a man have been recovered from a pond where a missing family was last reported to have been before they disappeared a week ago, CBS Indianapolis affiliate WTTV says, citing Indianapolis Metropolitan Police.

Authorities haven't confirmed that the remains are those of the missing Moorman family but say all signs point to that conclusion, according to WTTV.

The station says Indianapolis Fire Department divers found a car at the bottom of the pond matching the description of the vehicle belonging to Kyle Moorman, 27. The bodies of three children were found inside. The man's body was found in the pond earlier on Tuesday.

The Associated Press reports that Moorman's sister said Tuesday that the Moorman family and some friends were offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the whereabouts of the four.

They went missing July 6, when Moorman left to go to his brother's house with, he said, plans to go fishing with his children: 1-year-old Kyran Holland, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland and 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II.

Moorman never made it to his brother's house, his mother, Natasha Hayes, said.

"We are just trying to come together to try and find him," his sister, Mariah Moorman, said.

Family and friends searched the pond and the surrounding area Monday evening, looking for Moorman and the children.

Mariah Moorman said it was the last place they believe his phone had pinged from. That was around 12:40 a.m. July 7, a few hours after he was last seen, she told The Indianapolis Star.

Word of the disappearance was first shared by Indianapolis police on Sunday.