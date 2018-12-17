Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn share sultry Christmas photo

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell might have just made Santa and Mrs. Claus a little sexier. The Hollywood power couple, who have been together since 1983, posed for a photo as Santa Claus and his wife for a sultry shoot. In the picture, the two are wearing red and seated in front of a fire, flanked by two Bernese mountain dogs.

Hawn posted the picture on Instagram and wrote, "Never thought I'd be sleeping with Santa! 🎅🏼🤶🏼." Her "Snatched" co-star and friend Amy Schumer hit back, "I don't believe that," in the comments. Hawn and her husband star in Netflix's "The Christmas Chronicles" as Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

"The Christmas Chronicles" follows sister and brother Kate and Teddy Pierce, who scheme to catch Santa Claus (Russell) on camera. They later sneak into Santa's sleigh and cause it to crash, nearly ruining Christmas. The siblings end up working with Santa and his elves to save Christmas.

Last year, Hawn and Russell got side-by-side stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The unmarried pair shared the secret to a successful relationship.

"You can't just go along and say, '[This] is the way I am, so whatever,'" Hawn said. "No, you really try and be better and better."

She also gave a playful but noncommittal response to the question of whether the longtime partners will ever tie the knot.

"Everyone always ask the same question," she said. "We are kind of having fun with it."