New York City doctor shoots her baby, kills herself in apparent murder-suicide, police say

Krystal Cascetta, a renowned oncologist at Mt. Sinai in New York City, shot and killed her baby and then killed herself in her home in Somers, New York, at around 7 a.m. on Saturday, police said. The killings shocked residents in Westchester County, north of New York City.

Somers is typically a quiet town in Westchester, a place where residents spend time on bike trails and at a nearby farm on summer weekends.

"Somers is a nice, quiet community in northern Westchester and everybody knows everybody and this is just awful," Stuart's Farm owner Betty Stuart said.

Stuart woke up Saturday morning to emergency vehicles outside her small community on Granite Springs Road.

"Our friend is an EMT and he texted us and it's so sad, so sad. They were a nice young family and we didn't know that they had a child," Stuart said.

Just next door to the farm is where Cascetta and her family lived.

"They came here when they bought the house from a friend of ours and they kept to themselves," Stuart said.

The news has rocked the community and Dr. Cascetta's patients.

"I don't think I've ever heard anything so sad as long as I've been here," one resident said.

One patient told CBS New York by phone that Dr. Cascetta was just on maternity leave. The patient added she remembers Cascetta being full of life as she helped patients through their cancer journeys.

Photos online show Dr. Cascetta working through the pandemic, speaking at medical engagements, and during events for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

"When we heard about it, it just rocked us to the core. Really it did. And the whole neighborhood ... we're all upset," the patient said.

CBS New York spoke with family members at the home on Sunday. They didn't want to speak on camera, but they said that Dr. Cascetta was a wonderful person and it's a true tragedy what happened to their family.

