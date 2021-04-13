Watch Live: Authorities will give "major" update in Kristin Smart case

Law enforcement officials in California will hold a news conference Tuesday afternoon to share "major developments" in the case of Kristin Smart, a Cal Poly student who disappeared in May 1996. Paul Flores, who is considered the prime suspect in the case, was arrested earlier Tuesday, The Associated Press reported.

The San Luis Obispo Sheriff's Office will update the public at 2 p.m. PT

Smart disappeared while returning to a dorm at California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo, after a party on May 24, 1996. A fellow student who was with Smart earlier in the night previously told "48 Hours" the pair separated when Smart wanted to stay out, and she wanted to go home. "To this day, like, I was like, why – why did I just let her go by herself?" her friend, Margarita Campos, asked.

The 19-year-old Smart was seen with Flores, who was also a student, before she disappeared. Her body has never been found.

Earlier this year, Flores was arrested on a weapons charge that came "as a result of information obtained during our search warrants last year at the home of Paul Flores as part of the Kristin Smart investigation," according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office. He was released on bail.

Last month, investigators raided the home of Flores' father, Ruben, CBS Los Angeles reported. Ruben Flores was also arrested on Tuesday and booked on suspicion of accessory after a felony, the AP reported.

A representative for the Smart family described Tuesday as "an extremely emotional day" and said the family would release a statement after the press conference.

