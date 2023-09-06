Kristin Chenoweth marries musician Josh Bryant

Singer and actor Kristin Chenoweth tied the knot with musician Josh Bryant on Sept. 2 – which happens to be Bryant's birthday.

Chenoweth, 55, is known for stage roles like Glinda in Broadway's "Wicked," for which she earned a Tony nomination, and TV roles like Olive Snook on "Pushing Daisies," for which she won an Emmy. Bryant, who turned 41 on their wedding day, is a guitarist from Arkansas. He performed in the band Backroad Anthem.

The couple first met in 2016 when Backroad Anthem performed at the wedding of Chenoweth's niece, according to Entertainment Tonight. They met again when the band played at her nephew's 2018 wedding and they began dating.

They celebrated their 5-year anniversary on Aug. 5, according to an Instagram post from Bryant.

The wedding was held in Dallas, Texas, according to People. Their dog, Thunder, was the ring-bearer and the ceremony included several musical friends who sang as Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Chenoweth's musical director, accompanied them, according to the magazine.

In April, the pair spoke to Entertainment Tonight about wedding planning and Chenoweth teased the fact that their friends would be performing. "It's gonna be a big jam session," Bryant said. "I think we're not having live music. We're just gonna all jam around."

"We don't need the DJ. We're gonna have one hootenanny," said Chenoweth, who won a Tony Award in 1999 for her role as Sally Brown in "You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown" on Broadway.

They both shared images from the wedding on Instagram on Tuesday, writing: "My forever."