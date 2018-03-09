Kristen Wiig confirmed to play villain in next "Wonder Woman" film

Kristen Wiig will join the next "Wonder Woman" film, confirmed director Patty Jenkins. Wiig will play the villain Cheetah in "Wonder Woman 2." Cheetah is known for her speed and reaction time, as well as her sharp claws.

"So excited to confirm the most thrilling news. Yes! It's true! So incredibly lucky to welcome the sensationally talented Kristen Wiig to our Wonder Woman family," Jenkins tweeted. "Can't wait to finally work with one of my favorites. And SO excited by what we have planned. #Cheetah!!! @GalGadot."

Gal Gadot also expressed her excitement to see Wiig on board, tweeting "This is going to be WONDERful!"

In January, Jenkins and Gadot talked to ET about the sequel, and said it won't just be an extension of the first film.

"We're actually making a totally different film with a lot of the same, similar like things that we love, but it's its own movie completely, so it's not 'two' to us," Jenkins told ET. "It's an entirely new adventure together that we couldn't be luckier [to do]."