NBA star Kristaps Porzingis reportedly attacked at Latvian nightclub

NBA superstar Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks was attacked at a Latvian nightclub on Saturday, according to multiple reports. A video showing a bloody Porzingis screaming and pushing a woman out of the way appeared on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

The footage shows a bloodied Porzingis pushing a woman aside as he screams at an unidentified individual. Wearing a torn white shirt, the NBA star bleeds from his forehead and appears to be held back by a group of people as he points a finger and screams.

Kristaps Porzingis left with a bloody face and torn shirt after a scuffle in Latvia ... and here I was worried about him going to Deep Ellum (H/T @NY_Knicks_Fr) #MFFL (@1053TheFan @1053SS @FishSports) pic.twitter.com/zhupDk9usP — 🆃🆁🅾🆈 🅷🆄🅶🅷🅴🆂 ™️ (@TommySledge) May 12, 2019

The Dallas Mavericks released the following statement about the incident: "It is our understanding that Kristaps was jumped and assaulted outside of a club in Latvia. We will provide an update when one is available."

According to ESPN, the Mavericks believe several Russians attacked Porzingis, who fought back before club security broke up the scuffle. Porzingis is recovering from a torn ACL in his left knee that he suffered on February 6, 2018. He missed all of the 2018-19 NBA season to heal from his injury.

Porzingis has experienced a tumultuous offseason since his trade from the New York Knicks to the Dallas Mavericks in February. In March, he was accused of sexual assault by a woman in New York, who claims the basketball star raped her in 2018. That case is currently being investigated by the New York Police Department. Porzingis has "unequivocally" denied the allegations.

The NBA has yet to release a statement regarding the alleged assault on Porzingis.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.