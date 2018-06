Koko, the gorilla who mastered sign language, died Tuesday in California at the age of 46.

While on assignment for 60 Minutes in 1978, Morley Safer met Koko, who was 6 years old at the time, and Dr. Francine "Penny" Patterson, the psychologist who taught the ape how to sign. In the story, Koko requested something to eat by using a computer that translated the keys she hit into voiced language.

An excerpt of the story is in the video player above.