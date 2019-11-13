Kodak Black sentenced to 46 months in prison on federal weapons charges

Kodak Black arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP) Jordan Strauss/AP

Rapper Kodak Black was sentenced to nearly four years in prison Wednesday on federal weapons charges, CBS Miami reported. The rapper, whose real name is Bill K. Kapri, pled guilty in August to two counts of knowingly making a false and fictitious written statement in order to "unlawfully acquire firearms."

U.S. District Judge Federico A. Moreno sentenced Kodak Black to 46 months in prison, along with 3 years of supervised release. In May, prosecutors charged the 23-year-old rapper, from Pompano Beach, for crimes that involve falsifying information on federal forms to purchase three firearms.

Prosecutors said one of the weapons purchased by Black was found at the scene of a shooting in Pompano Beach. A federal judge denied his request for bond saying he was "danger to the community" based on his lengthy criminal record.

The Grammy-nominated rapper also faces drug, weapons and sexual assault charges in other states.