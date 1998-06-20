Knight Hires Son As Assistant

Indiana coach Bob Knight hired his son, Pat, as an assistant basketball coach Saturday.

Pat Knight, who played guard for his father from 1991-95, replaces Craig Hartman, who resigned.

The younger Knight was fired last month as coach of the Columbus Cagerz in the United States Basketball League after opening the season with a 4-7 record.

Pat Knight was head coach for the Wisconsin Blast of the International Basketball League last season. He had worked previously as an administrative assistant and scout for the Phoenix Suns of the NBA and as an assistant for the Connecticut Pride of the Continental Basketball League.

"Anytime that we have a player or coach coming to Indiana that I feel will make a great contribution to Indiana basketball, I'm really excited," Bob Knight said. "And I feel that way about what Pat's contributions can be as a coach."

