Klete Keller, Olympian swimmer, charged in connection with Capitol riot

By Christopher Brito, Clare Hymes

/ CBS News

U.S. Olympic swimmer Klete Keller was charged Wednesday in connection with last week's deadly Capitol riot, court records show. 

A criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., showed Keller was charged with obstructing law enforcement, knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Videos appear to show the Olympic gold medalist inside the Capitol Rotunda sporting a USA Olympics jacket last Wednesday.

The riot resulted in the deaths of five people, including a Capitol police officer. 

Klete Keller
Klete Keller in 2008. Donald Miralle/Getty

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

First published on January 13, 2021 / 4:34 PM

