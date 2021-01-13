Klete Keller, Olympian swimmer, charged in connection with Capitol riot

U.S. Olympic swimmer Klete Keller was charged Wednesday in connection with last week's deadly Capitol riot, court records show.

A criminal complaint filed in the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., showed Keller was charged with obstructing law enforcement, knowingly entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Videos appear to show the Olympic gold medalist inside the Capitol Rotunda sporting a USA Olympics jacket last Wednesday.

The riot resulted in the deaths of five people, including a Capitol police officer.

Klete Keller in 2008. Donald Miralle/Getty

