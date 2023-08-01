24-year-old NFL wide receiver KJ Hamler reveals he has a heart condition, says he's taking a "quick break"

NFL wide receiver K.J. Hamler says he's taking a "quick break" from football after being diagnosed with pericarditis, a mild heart irritation.

The 24-year-old announced Monday on Instagram that he was experiencing chest pains before training camp began with the Denver Broncos, the team he's been with since 2020. Hamler said he was getting a treatment plan to address it after getting his pericarditis diagnosis.

"I will be back on the field—better and stronger than ever—as soon as possible this season! I feel great physically and this is very frustrating for me to deal with," he wrote.

He worked his way back last season after he tore his ACL and had a hip injury in 2021. He insisted in his post that he's not saying "goodbye," but rather a "see you soon" as he takes "a break for my health."

"It's tough to deal with this when I was ready for a breakout year, but adversity is nothing new to me," he wrote. "I have been through hell and back, but it's hard to reach paradise if you don't go through hell first."

"I'll get past this just like everything else on this journey! I will continue to elevate," he wrote.

Following Hamler's announcement, the team waived him with a non-football illness designation. ESPN reported he was let go to let him undergo treatment and they could potentially bring him back if he's cleared.

Hamler has been with the Broncos since he was drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft. Throughout his career, he's registered more than 42 receptions and three touchdowns in 23 games played. But last year, he only caught seven receptions in seven games.

What is pericarditis?

In his social media post, Hamler encouraged people with chest pains to get tested for pericarditis. The illness is an inflammation of the pericardium – a sac-like structure with two layers that surrounds the heart and holds it in place to help it work, according to the American Heart Association. Common symptoms include chest pain, which is caused by the sac's layers becoming inflamed and rubbing against the heart.

It can be attributed to multiple factors, such as viral, bacterial, fungal and other infections, the American Heart Association said. Other causes include heart attack, heart surgery as well as other medical conditions, injuries or medications, according to the organization.

The condition is frequently mild and it may clear up on its own with rest or simple treatment. However, more intense treatment may be needed to prevent complications.