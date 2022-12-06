Kirstie Alley, "Cheers" actress, has died at age 71

Kirstie Alley, the actress best known for her role as Rebecca Howe on the sitcom "Cheers," has died, her family said in a statement Monday. She was 71.

"We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered" her children, True and Lillie Parker, said in a statement posted on social media.

"As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother," the statement continued, discussing Alley's passion, love, and creativity, and thanking the doctors and nurses at Moffitt Medical Center for her care.

Alley won both an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her role on "Cheers."

Cheers star Kirstie Alley poses for a portrait in October 1983 in Los Angeles, California. Aaron Rapoport / Getty Images

This is a developing story. It will be updated.