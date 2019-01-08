Missing baby's "abduction" was staged to cover up foul play, police say

San Antonio -- Police in San Antonio say the reported abduction of a missing 8-month-old boy was staged to cover up "foul play" involving the child. Police Chief William McManus declined to elaborate Monday on whether he believes King Jay Davila is alive. He would only say that investigators "believe there was foul play."

King jay Davila San Antonio police

The baby's father, Christopher Davila, told police Friday that his son was in his car when the vehicle was stolen. Investigators say he reported he'd left the vehicle running and unlocked when he went into a convenience store at a gas station. Police released surveillance video of a woman walking to the car and getting in the driver's seat before driving away.

A day after the alleged abduction, McManus said the manner in which the woman got in the car was unusual, reports CBS affiliate KENS. McManus now says the still-missing child wasn't in the car at the time and that a woman seen driving the car away was Davila's cousin, 45-year-old Angie Torres. She's been arrested on unrelated charges.

The car was found at Rodriguez Park a few miles away later that evening, reports KENS, but the baby and his car seat were not in the vehicle.

"We can say now without a doubt that this was not a car theft; this was not a kidnapping," McManus said. "This was a staged event."

Someone dropped off the woman who took the vehicle on an adjoining street, Mcmanus says. He said investigators know who that person is. McManus said he believes others may have information they are withholding and warned that they could be charged.

Christopher Davila denied being involved in the boy's disappearance to television station KSAT, who spoke to him over the phone while he was speaking from jail with his fiance Jasmine Gonzales, the boy's mother.

PLEASE RT: Watch video of female suspect last believed to be with 8-month-old King Jay Davila last night. Call us if you have any information and please share. pic.twitter.com/3WRQXoqdHx — San Antonio PD (@SATXPolice) January 5, 2019

"Everybody is being cooperative," Gonzales told the station. "They are the ones trying to push the issue, trying to get somebody to accuse somebody, to get that blame for that. Instead of trying to get someone into prison, they need to worry about finding my son. That is what they need to do."

McManus said Davila spent more time answering reporter's questions than speaking to investigators. He said police are continuing the search for the child with the help of the FBI.

"There's one answer that we don't have, and that is where is King Jay?" McManus said. "That is what we're trying to find out."