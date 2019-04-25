American kidnapped in Uganda says abductor was "shaking"

An American woman kidnapped in Uganda said one of her kidnappers was "shaking" when she was taken. Kimberly Endicott was on a safari in Queen Elizabeth National Park when four men abducted her and her guide. She was released after a ransom was paid.

Endicott described what happened to her for the first time to "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King.

"He had me by the arm, and he was, 'run, run, run or i'll slap you. Run, run, run or i'll slap you.' But that's when I felt him shaking," Endicott said. "When he had a hold of my arm and I thought to myself, 'Is this methamphetamines? Is this fear?' And at that point, I didn't know."

"If he's shaking and it's not drugs, are you thinking, 'Maybe he's nervous too,'" King asked.

"He's afraid. Yeah," Endicott said.

But at that moment, she said she didn't feel comforted, because if it was drugs, "i'm in a world of problems."

There are still questions about Endicott's abduction and release. The Ugandan government insists its policy is not to pay ransom. But sources confirmed some money was handed over to secure her release, and a guide who was also taken.

Endicott told King when the four kidnappers first emerged, she thought they might be park rangers. But looking at them, it became "apparent pretty quickly" that something wasn't right.

