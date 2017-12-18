Police search for missing woman from Fort Collins, Colorado

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- Police are looking for a woman missing from Fort Collins since early December, according to CBS Denver. Kimberlee Graves, 41, was last seen at her home on the night of Dec. 4, 2017, according to a statement released by Fort Collins Police Services.

Police said a friend called police to request a welfare check on Dec. 8 because she couldn't reach Graves.

Officers tried to contact Graves at her home on Akin Avenue but nobody answered the door and her car was gone, police stated.

On Dec. 10, the concerned friend entered Graves' home and called police to report that it had been ransacked.

On Dec. 13, Graves' car, a red Toyota Rav4, was found in a parking garage at College Avenue and Mulberry Street.

"While detectives have not found evidence of injury, the suspicious circumstances have caused concern for her safety," investigators stated.

Anyone with information about Ms. Graves' whereabouts should contact Fort Collins Police at 970-416-2825 or tipsline@fcgov.com. People may also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.