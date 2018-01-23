Kimberlee Graves case: Suspect arrested in Colorado woman's strangling death

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- Authorities have arrested a suspect in the sexual assault and strangling death of a Fort Collins woman who went missing in December, CBS Denver reports. According to police, 30-year old Khalid White was charged Thursday with eight felonies, including first-degree murder and sexual assault.

Graves' body was discovered by a park ranger on Jan. 9th in Lork State Park, a month after she had been reported missing. Her home had been ransacked, and her missing car was found abandoned.

E.C. Waller via CBS Denver

The Larimer County Coroner determined she had been killed by blunt force trauma and strangulation. There was also evidence of sexual assault.

Police said White knew Graves so they pursued him for information about her disappearance. White later missed a probation appointment and detectives learned he left Colorado on a commercial bus. Authorities say he was found and arrested in Nevada while in possession of Graves' identification card, as well as other items belonging to her.

Detectives believe Kimberlee was killed on the night of Dec. 4 or early morning of Dec. 5, reports CBS Denver. Police believe the ransacking of her home happened after she disappeared, as several people had access to the residence.

Booking documents do not indicate if White has hired an attorney.

Graves' family told CBS Denver they did not know White is, but upon hearing news of his arrest, her mother E.C. Waller expressed some relief.

Fort Collins Police Services

"Of course I'm still sad that Kimmy isn't here, but at the same time we're going to have some justice," Waller said.

According to her mother and sister, Kimberlee's 16-year old daughter is helping them get through the devastating loss.

Asked about facing the accused killer in court, Waller said, "We're dreading it, but at the same time this is justice -- this is what we have to do to bring that justice."

Friends and family gathered last Friday in Fort Worth for a candlelight vigil, sharing memories, songs, and poems in celebration of Kimberlee's life, The Coloradoan reports.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Collins Police at 970-416-2825 or tipsline@fcgov.com. People may also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.