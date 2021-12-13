Kim Kardashian West passes "baby bar" law exam

Kim Kardashian West announced Monday that she has passed the California "baby bar" law exam. The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star first said she wanted to become a lawyer in 2019, and has documented her journey to a law degree ever since.

"OMFGGGG I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!!" Kardashian West tweeted Monday. "Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection. For anyone who doesn't know my law school journey, know this wasn't easy or handed to me. I failed this exam 3 times in 2 years, but I got back up each time and studied harder and tried again until I did it!!!"

Better known as the First-Year Law Students' Examination, the "baby bar" test is the first of two exams required for non-traditional students completing a Law Office Study Program, the mentorship Kardashian-West is currently under. Passing this test means Kardashian-West is now qualified to sit for the State Bar exam at the end of her studies.

"For anyone assuming this is the easy way out, it's not," Kardashian-West said in 2019. "My weekends are spent away from my kids while I read and study. I work all day, put my kids to bed and spend my nights studying. There are times I feel overwhelmed and when I feel like I can't do it but I get the pep talks I need from the people around me supporting me. I changed my number last year and disconnected from everyone because I have made this strict commitment to follow a dream of mine - It's never too late to follow your dreams."

Kardashian West is the daughter of Robert Kardashian, a high-profile U.S attorney best known for representing O.J Simpson in his 1995 murder trial.

"My dad would be so proud & he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would've been my best study partner," she said Monday." I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn't pass on their first attempt like him, but he would've been my best cheerleader!"

For years, Kardashian West has been an influential voice in prison reform. In 2019, she helped free 17 people from prison within 90 days, according to the Decarceration Collective. In 2020, Kardashian West visited the White House after successfully lobbying for mothers Alice Johnson, Tynice Nichole Hall, Crystal Munoz and Judith Negron to have their sentences commuted.

In November, she also chartered a flight for family and members of Afghanistan's women's youth development soccer team to begin new lives in Britain.

"Bottom line is don't ever give up even when you are holding on by a thread, you can do it!!!!!" Kardashian West said Monday. "Set your mind to it and get it done because it feels soooooo good once you get to the other side!"