The Kardashian-West family released this year's holiday card and it's a big change from previous years

The Kardashian-West family shared their annual holiday card, and this year, instead of an extravagant theme, they went for a more casual, laid-back look.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West posted the family photo on their social media accounts Friday. The card shows the family of six sitting on a staircase, with Kim and her kids wearing gray sweatsuits and white socks, while Kanye is wearing gray sweatpants and a white shirt.

In the picture, Kim is holding the couple's 7-month-old son, Psalm, in her lap while Kanye is carrying Chicago, their 1-year-old daughter, as she holds a cookie. The eldest kids, North, 6, and Saint, 3, are sitting on the steps, smiling.

"The West Family Christmas Card 2019," they captioned the family portrait.

The family had also posed together on Halloween, when they went all-out dressed up in a "futuristic take on some creepy insects," according to Kim. But their faces were mostly hidden by their costumes.

The decision to pick a casual dress code for the Christmas photo comes not long after Kim told New York Magazine her look has been "evolving" as she approaches her 40th birthday.

"I have kind of had this awakening myself. I realized I could not even scroll through Instagram in front of my kids without full nudity coming up on my feed pretty much all the time," she said.

Other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan weren't part of this year's Christmas card. Last year, Khloe shared a family holiday photo on Christmas Eve which featured the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, except Kendall Jenner, with their children.